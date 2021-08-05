“It has been a harsh year for our restaurant since the pandemic,” said owner Eric Chan, “including vandalism and break-ins. But the kindness and support of the community are inspiring and have made us proud.”

A group of diverse artists volunteered to do murals at Jade Garden. Since then, it has created a movement for other artists to volunteer to paint murals on other Chinatown storefronts. Our restaurant has thrived since reopening, thanks to you. Please bring your friends and family to Jade Garden, and enjoy our dim sum.

Jade Garden Restaurant

424 7th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104

9 a.m.–8 p.m. Daily

206-622-8181

jadegardenseattle.com