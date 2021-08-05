International Community Health Services (ICHS) provides culturally appropriate health services in over 70 languages. We offer COVID-19 vaccines and free testing. Walk into the International District clinic pharmacy for a COVID-19 shot Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. and 2–5 p.m. Testing is available on Wednesdays from 1–4 p.m.

Register online: ichs.com/free-covid-19-testing

International Community Health Services

720 8th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104

206-788-3700

ichs.com

COVID-19 vaccines are also available Monday-Friday at ICHS clinic pharmacies in Holly Park (Seattle) and Shoreline. No appointment needed. Call to make an appointment at the ICHS Bellevue Clinic.