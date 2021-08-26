Eddie Abellera appointed IDIC officer in-charge

The Board of Directors and Management of the IDIC Filipino Senior and Family Services appointed long-time community and civic leader Eddie Abellera as officer in-charge of the organization, pending the official hiring of a new executive director.

Abellera has held various positions in IDIC aside from being a two-term president and currently treasurer. He retired from King County as a senior accountant in the County’s Finance and Business Operations Division. Prior to his relocation to the United States, Abellera held senior management positions in leading telecommunication, construction, and manufacturing firms in Manila.