Classifieds

Hiring Cook Chinese restaurant in Marysville (exit 200) part or full time. Call (360) 659-0879

Dental lab located in Bellevue is hiring the following positions: Driver (FT or PT): delivery and pick up dental crowns in the company vehicle. Must have a clean driving record and valid WA state license. Dental Technician (FT or PT): Must have experience in Crown/ bridge lab or completed dental technician program. Please email your resumes to: chloenovus@gmail.com or call Chloe @ 206-639-5372 for inquiries and questions.

ReWA Now Hiring

Infant, Toddler, Preschool & Pre K Lead, Assistant and Substitute Teachers. Refugee Women’s Alliance (ReWA) is seeking to fill positions with energetic and enthusiastic individuals who will utilize our learning through play curriculum. To apply: Visit our employment page at ReWA.org