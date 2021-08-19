Classifieds

To place ad in our Classified section, please contact John at john@nwasianweekly.com. Deadline is every Tuesday.For pricing, $5/line and runs for a week. Minimum $30. 10% discount after the first week.
Employment
KITCHEN MANAGER – good English for upscale restaurant. WOK CHEF – ok English – Great work ethic! -Team work. Good Pay. -Both jobs with good benefits. Call 206-502-9942
Hiring Cook Chinese restaurant in Marysville (exit 200) part or full time. Call (360) 659-0879
Dental lab located in Bellevue is hiring the following positions: Driver (FT or PT): delivery and pick up dental crowns in the company vehicle. Must have a clean driving record and valid WA state license. Dental Technician (FT or PT): Must have experience in Crown/ bridge lab or completed dental technician program. Please email your resumes to: chloenovus@gmail.com or call Chloe @ 206-639-5372 for inquiries and questions.
ReWA Now Hiring
Infant, Toddler, Preschool & Pre K Lead, Assistant and Substitute Teachers. Refugee Women’s Alliance (ReWA) is seeking to fill positions with energetic and enthusiastic individuals who will utilize our learning through play curriculum. To apply: Visit our employment page at ReWA.org
Robert Atherton says
We subscribed to the Seattle Chinese Post for many years. Is this publication still available for annual subscriptions in printed media, mailed weekly?
Thank you,
Robert and Yeh Chow Atherton
Northwest Asian Weekly says
Hi Robert. Yes, it is still available. Please contact our office at 206-223-5559. Thank you for reading!