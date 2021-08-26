Cheung is CEO of Center for Public Integrity

Paul Cheung, a veteran journalist, has been named chief executive officer of the Center for Public Integrity—the first Asian American to lead the investigative, nonprofit news organization.

Previously, Cheung worked at the Knight Foundation, where he managed a multi-million dollar investment portfolio to scale AI, improve business sustainability, and mitigate misinformation as the director of journalism and technology innovation.

“As an immigrant, I have experienced both the pitfalls and promises of America. I know first-hand the real-life impacts of systems in place that have long created inequity, and I am dedicated to making them more equitable through groundbreaking and innovative investigative journalism,” Cheung said.

Cheung holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from New York University and has taught at Columbia University, where he was also a Punch Sulzberger media executive leadership fellow.