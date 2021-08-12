Astrology: Predictions and advice for the week of August 14-20, 2021

By Sun Lee Chang

Rat—You don’t like to be without backup options, but those alternatives need to be viable to be of any use.

Ox—If something is not working out for you, then you have no qualms about leaving it behind you.

Tiger—Why waste time fretting over things you cannot change? Direct your energies in a more productive direction.

Rabbit —Rather than making a hasty decision, let the dust settle before figuring out your next move.

Dragon—Despite the uncertainty that awaits, that alone is not enough to dissuade you from going ahead.

Snake—A disappointing showing is ample motivation for you to redouble your efforts and come back stronger.

Horse—Your persistence has put you in a good position. This is the time to solidify your resolve.

Goat—When a substitute is better than the original, there is no reason to hold out for the latter.

Monkey—While one should try to learn from a mistake, avoid second guessing yourself based on a minor misstep.

Rooster—Although you are flattered to be asked to play an expanded role, consider the commitment involved before agreeing.

Dog—Concerned about a lack of progress on an issue you care about? Don’t hesitate to jump in, if necessary.

Pig—Certainly not one who is prone to rash displays, you pride yourself on your decidedly measured responses.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020 Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021 Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.