Welcome Back Weeks in Chinatown-International District, Pioneer Square, Westlake

SEATTLE — Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Downtown Seattle Association announced on June 30 the slate of events and promotions that will take place as part of the Welcome Back Weeks occurring from July 12–26 in downtown Seattle.

Welcome Back Weeks are part of the City’s downtown recovery effort, with the goal of bringing workers, small businesses, and visitors back downtown. It will feature promotions across downtown neighborhoods, but large-scale events will take place in the Chinatown-International District, Pioneer Square, and Westlake.

The first large-scale event will take place at Hing Hay Park on July 17 and 18. The two-day event will be a celebration of local food and culture, and will feature community martial arts demonstrations, cultural performances, and lion dances. There will also be live performances by local artists Hollis, Chong the Nomad, Evan Flory Barnes, Totem Star, Bleachbear, Chrysalis Circus, Massive Monkees, and more. Details on all events can be found at seattle.gov/COVIDrecovery.

“We are excited that Seattle’s reopening events are kicking off in Hing Hay Park,” said Maiko Winkler-Chin, executive director of SCIDpda. “The CID community has been resilient this past year, and we are a community that loves to gather. We are excited to reach this major milestone, have the community celebrate it, and welcome visitors to join us.”

“Chinatown-International District and many BIPOC communities have been disproportionately impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Monisha Singh, executive director of the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA). “As the city moves forward with reopening and recovery, it is critical that we continue to support and celebrate this historic district.

CIDBIA is excited to support the City’s activation of Hing Hay Park during Welcome Back Weeks, in addition to CIDBIA’s Food Walk series through the summer, and C-ID Night Market in the fall.”