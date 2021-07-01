Suni Lee, first Hmong American to make the US Olympic gymnastics team

Sunisa “Suni” Lee has made history—she will be the first Hmong American to represent the United States at the Olympics.

Lee assured her spot on the women’s gymnastics team by placing second at the Olympic trials on June 27. She scored a total of 115.832 points, second only to Simone Bile’s score of 118.098.

“Unreal. I am so extremely honored and blessed to get the opportunity to represent Team USA at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. This is a dream come true, but this is only the beginning,” Lee posted on Instagram.

She is the first gymnast to beat Biles in any phase of an all-around meet since 2013, according to USA Today.

She scored a 15.300 on the first day of trials, led the balance beam competition, and finished first on the uneven bars.

Lee stated that it was a “really proud moment overall” because it “just felt like all my hard work paid off.”