Philippine Consular outreach in Seattle

A consulate outreach mission, formerly called Consulate on Wheels (COW), was held in Seattle on July 21–24 at the Beacon United Methodist Church in Seattle.

The four-day event is a joint community service project of the IDIC Filipino Senior & Family Services and the Fil AM React.

The Honorable Consul General Neil Ferrer of the Philippine Consulate General Office in San Francisco, together with Consul Vanessa Bago-Llona, headed a 10-person team of consular officers and staff to render consular services to the Filipino American community in Washington.

Among the services rendered were new application and renewal of Philippine passports, dual citizenship, civil registry, overseas voter registration, and legal documents authentication.

The team of Consul General Ferrer also visited the home of Ricarda Marin, 99, to process her dual citizenship application and was sworn in thereafter to reacquire her Philippine citizenship.