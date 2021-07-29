Nisha Ramachandran appointed as CAPAC executive director

Nisha Ramachandran has been appointed as the new executive director of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC). She assumed the new role on July 22.

Founded in 1994, CAPAC is a congressional caucus of members of Congress of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander (AAPI) heritage.

Ramachandran becomes the first person of South Asian American descent to serve in the role.

Rep. Judy Chu, the caucus chair, in a statement, said, “[Ramachandran’s] breadth of knowledge on the issues important to the community—from civil rights to healthcare—make Nisha the perfect leader to help guide CAPAC in this critical moment as we address the continuing problem of anti-Asian violence and work to rebuild after the coronavirus pandemic in a way that ensures AAPIs are included.