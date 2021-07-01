New branch manager at Chase ID

Leslie Holland was recently announced as branch manager for Chase Bank, International District Uwajimaya. She was born in the Philippines and started working in the financial industry over 25 years ago.

Holland has worked for JP Morgan Chase for the last 13 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from University of Phoenix in Business Management and is currently pursuing a Systems Thinking certificate from eCornell University.

Holland lives in Leschi with her husband, Drew, and daughter Sophia—the family frequently shops and dines in the International District.