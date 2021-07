Collin Morikawa, 24, won the British Open golf tournament on July 18, becoming the first men’s golfer to win two major tournaments in his debuts. Morikawa, of Japanese and Chinese descent, is ranked fourth in the world, and also won the PGA Championship in 2020.

“This is by far one of the best moments of my life,” Morikawa told CBS Sports. “It gives me chills.”

Morikawa walked away with $2.07 million in prize money, and he is playing for Team USA in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.