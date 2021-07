Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan won her third Wimbledon title in women’s doubles last weekend after partnering with Elise Mertens of Belgium to beat Russian duo Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina.

Hsieh and Mertens saved two match points in the second set and won 3-6, 7-5, 9-7. They clinched a back-and-forth third set when Hsieh hit a backhand winner to break Vesnina’s serve.

Hsieh also won the French Open doubles in 2014.