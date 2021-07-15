Edifecs CEO Sunny Singh passing torch after 25 years

Edifecs, Inc., a global health information technology solutions company based in Bellevue, announced on July 8 that Sunny Singh will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Venkat Kavarthapu will become Chief Executive Officer.

Singh, who founded Edifecs, called Kavarthapu “the perfect leader to take the helm at Edifecs…Venkat is both pragmatic and deeply passionate with an exacting standard of excellence, and an unparalleled understanding of the healthcare industry.”

Kavarthapu has served in a number of senior leadership capacities at Edifecs over the past 12 years. He has been working closely with Singh for months to prepare for the transition.

Edifecs’ mission is to improve healthcare outcomes, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation.