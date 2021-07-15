Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Edifecs CEO Sunny Singh passing torch after 25 years

Edifecs CEO Sunny Singh passing torch after 25 years

By Leave a Comment

Edifecs, Inc., a global health information technology solutions company based in Bellevue, announced on July 8 that Sunny Singh will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Venkat Kavarthapu will become Chief Executive Officer.

Edifecs CEO Sunny Singh passing torch after 25 years

Sunny Singh

Singh, who founded Edifecs, called Kavarthapu “the perfect leader to take the helm at Edifecs…Venkat is both pragmatic and deeply passionate with an exacting standard of excellence, and an unparalleled understanding of the healthcare industry.”

Edifecs CEO Sunny Singh passing torch after 25 years

Venkat Kavarthapu

Kavarthapu has served in a number of senior leadership capacities at Edifecs over the past 12 years. He has been working closely with Singh for months to prepare for the transition.

Edifecs’ mission is to improve healthcare outcomes, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *