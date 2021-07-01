CID Community Watch helps seniors during heatwave

Volunteers with Chinatown-International District (CID) Community Watch walked every night this week in response to adverse weather—distributing over 350 bottles of water and numerous meals and snacks to our seniors and unhoused last weekend.

On a page for a crowdfunding campaign, an organizer wrote, “Most of our elders do not have air conditioning and will try to cool off in the park. Our unhoused population will need extra care as well… It takes about $50 a night for us to make about 40 sandwiches and to provide a bag of chips with it… Once we get over the heatwave, I am hoping that we will be able to use any additional money to buy supplies.”

To contribute to their cause, go to https://bit.ly/2UfrmrT.