C-ID Public Safety Liaison

Monica Ly

Monica Ly is the new Chinatown-International District Planning and Development Specialist with the Seattle Police Department (SPD)’s Collaborative Policing Bureau.

Her role is better known as the C-ID Public Safety Liaison—in which she assists in the implementation of the C-ID Public Safety Action Plan and facilitates communication between SPD and the community.

Ly has spent more than seven years working in the C-ID, and brings with her connections and an understanding of public safety concerns from both the younger and older generations.

