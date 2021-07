A composition, “Interstellar Clouds,” by Aaron Zhang, a sophomore at Lakeside School, won first place in the state and then second place in his class nationally in the National Federation of Music Clubs 2021 Junior Composers Contest.

Zhang, 16, won $175. He had planned to use the prize money on his July trip to Vienna, where he was set to perform his composition at Ehrbar Hall as part of the Golden Key Music Festival.