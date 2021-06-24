Yajuan Liu named to UW Bothell Accounting Advisory Board

Yajuan Liu has been appointed to a three-year term on the University of Washington (UW)–Bothell’s Accounting Advisory Board. The board provides strategic thought leadership and community connections to the school’s accounting program, leaders, and faculty.

Liu is a Certified Public Accountant and principal of Hongxin Wealth & Tax Planning Group.

She previously worked as a financial analyst at Microsoft and as a financial advisor to high-net-worth clients at Merrill Lynch.

Liu frequently speaks at seminars and hosts “Yajuan Talks About Taxation” on Chinese Radio Seattle — which recognized her in 2016 for her outstanding service to the Chinese community.