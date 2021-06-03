Washington state COVID news, updates, resources and services—COVID-19 vaccination

The COVID-19 vaccine is available to people 12 years and older.

Visit vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov to find and schedule an appointment.

Schedule your appointment and follow any clinic instructions.

​Call the hotline at 1-833-VAX-HELP (833-829-4357), then press #. Language assistance is available. You can also text your zip code to 438-829 (GET VAX) or 822-862 (VACUNA) for vaccine locations near you.

Will I Be Charged for the Vaccine?

No. You should not be charged out-of-pocket costs, or receive a bill from your provider or from the vaccination facility. This applies to people who have private insurance, have Apple Health (Medicaid), have Medicare, or are uninsured.

If you get other services while you are at your provider to get vaccinated, you may get a bill for an office visit. To prevent this, you can ask your provider beforehand about cost.

What to Do If You Were Charged or Received a Bill for the COVID-19 Vaccine

If you have health insurance, contact your insurance plan first. If this doesn’t address the issue, you can also file a complaint with the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

If you do not have health insurance, providers may not charge you for the vaccine and may be violating the requirements of the COVID-19 vaccine program. Please email covid.vaccine@doh.wa.gov if you get charged.

Do I have to be a U.S. citizen to get the vaccine?

No, you do not need to be a U.S. citizen to get the vaccine. That means you do not need a social security number, or other documents with your immigration status, to get the vaccine. Some vaccine providers might ask for a social security number, but you do not have to give one.

The Department of Health recommends that all people ages 12 and older get vaccinated.

What does “fully vaccinated” mean?

You are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two weeks after you get your second shot if you had to get two doses (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or two weeks after you get a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson (J&J)/Janssen).