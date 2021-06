Skyline High School student Ketki Ketkar won a bronze medal at the Junior & Cadet World Fencing Championships in Cairo, Egypt. Ketkar, 16, trains at Kaizen Academy in Redmond, run by Kevin Mar.

“No one on the world stage knew about her before her bronze at the World Championships,” said Mar. “All they could say about Ketki, a virtual unknown, was, ‘She had a good day.’ Everyone in the world now knows Ketki. She is a 2024 Olympic hopeful now.”