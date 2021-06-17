Sae Eun Park becomes Paris Opera Ballet’s First Asian principal dancer

Sae Eun Park, South Korean ballet dancer, was named the Paris Opera Ballet’s first Asian principal dancer on June 10.

Park started performing with the Paris Opera Ballet in 2011 and joined the company full-time the following year, becoming the company’s first Korean female full-time member.

Aurelie Dupont, dance director of Ballet Opera Paris, and Alexander Neef, director of the Paris Opera, named Park as principal dancer right after the opening performance of “Romeo and Juliet,” which is running through July 10.

“It is a great joy and great honor to be named the etoile of the Paris Opera Ballet! A big thank you to Aurelie Dupont and Alexander Neef for your confidence in me,” Park posted on Instagram.