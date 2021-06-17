Roxana Norouzi is OneAmerica’s executive director

Roxana Norouzi is now the executive director of OneAmerica. In her role as deputy director, Norouzi grew the organization’s team, infrastructure, and impact while also winning key reforms in education.

The child of Jewish Iranian immigrants, Norouzi has a lived experience that informs her activism and place in the movement.

Former executive director Rich Stolz said, “I believe Roxana’s leadership is OneAmerica’s reason for being: when we invest in young, immigrant leaders—particularly women of color—we create powerful futures and strong organizations. Over the next 10 years, with Roxana’s leadership, we will continue to build momentum to ensure every person has a role in the work of building pathways to our liberation.”