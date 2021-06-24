Northwest Asian Weekly

Puget Sound Energy invests $45K in Maneki

By

Maneki owner Jean Nakayama (left) with Andrew Pultorak, Puget Sound Energy lighting specialist.

Puget Sound Energy has selected four small businesses, including Maneki Restaurant, in its Small Business Energy Makeover Contest to receive free energy efficiency audits and lower their energy usage.

The restaurant has twice experienced temporary closures: during World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maneki’s upgrades include a new, more efficient hot water heater, energy-efficient kitchen appliances, LED lighting, and a web-enabled thermostat to monitor and control energy usage.

