Luncheon for Bruce Harrell

More than 20 people attended a lunch for Seattle mayoral candidate Bruce Harrell at Hong Kong Bistro Restaurant on May 30. The former City Council president and member for three terms shared his thoughts with business and community leaders on fixing problems for both the city and Chinatown-International District.

Harrell, of Japanese and Black descent, is the only Asian candidate running for the Seattle mayor seat. He was acting mayor for five days in 2017, when Mayor Ed Murray resigned. His next fundraising event will be held at China Harbor Restaurant on June 30.