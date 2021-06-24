Lina Khan confirmed as FTC chair

Lina Khan was sworn-in on June 15 as chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)—the Senate confirmed Khan in a 69-28 vote.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues to protect the public from corporate abuse,” Khan said in a statement.

At age 32, Khan is the youngest ever FTC chair and the first person of South Asian descent. She previously worked as an associate professor of law at Columbia Law School, and served as counsel to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law, helping in the investigation of digital markets related to Google, Apple, and other big tech companies.