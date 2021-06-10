Japanese American Remembrance Trail earns award

The Japanese American Remembrance Trail earned a 2021 Association of King County Historical Organizations’ “Excellence in Public Programming Award” for the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, National Park Service, and its community partners.

Cassie Chinn, deputy executive director of the Wing Luke, received the award during a virtual ceremony last month.

The Japanese American Remembrance Trail explores Seattle’s original Japantown from Pioneer Square, through the Chinatown-International District, to the Central District. The trail allows participants to immerse themselves in the personal stories of resiliency of those who make up this community from early pioneers, through World War II, to community life today.