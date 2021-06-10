Gina Chua is Reuters’ executive editor

Gina Chua is the executive editor of Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider.

“I’m excited to take on this new role… to continue producing outstanding journalism, modernize our capabilities, and grow our audience and businesses,” said Chua. “We stand poised at the edge of multiple opportunities to expand the reach of our journalists and journalism.”

Chua transitioned in late 2020, making her one of the most senior transgender journalists in the industry.

She was previously the editor-in-chief of the South China Morning Post and The Asian Wall Street Journal/The Wall Street Journal Asia. She was also a senior editor at The Wall Street Journal in New York, a reporter in Singapore, Manila and Hanoi, and a television and radio journalist in Singapore. A native of Singapore, she graduated with a bachelor’s in mathematics from the University of Chicago and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University.