Christiane Amanpour shares cancer diagnosis with viewers

CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour told viewers on June 14 that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

“I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it, and I’m now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis,” Amanpour said at the beginning of her daily television program.

Amanpour, 63, one of the best-known journalists in the world, is of Iranian descent. She has been off the air for the past four weeks due to the diagnosis.