Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / AAPI Heritage Night at T-Mobile Park

AAPI Heritage Night at T-Mobile Park

By Leave a Comment

Veteran Gene Moy, 104, and friends at a suite at T-Mobile Park. Katherine Cheng, Lorena Moy, Mimi Gan, Lisa Cheung, Andrea Nakata, and Charlene Lee. (Photo by Jerry Lee)

The Seattle Mariners hosted Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Night at T-Mobile Park on May 27, and spotlighted contributions of AAPIs in our region, including World War II veteran Gene Moy. The 104-year-old is among the oldest living Chinese American veterans. He served in the U.S. Army from 1941-1945 and was recently awarded a Congressional Gold Medal.

Dr. Helen Chu, associate professor of medicine and public health at the University of Washington, was honored as a “Hometown Hero.” She is credited with first identifying the presence of the COVID-19 virus in Washington state.

Nathan Chan, Seattle Symphony assistant principal cello, played the national anthem; Mari Horita, vice president of Community Engagement for the Seattle Kraken, threw the game’s ceremonial first pitch; and Kahealani Sharpe, member of the Mariners Hometown Nine, introduced the Mariners and Rangers players over the PA during the first inning.

Before the game, the Mariners presented a $2,000 check to the founders of Our Stories Are Your Stories—Mari Horita, Katherine Cheng, Betti Fujikado, Mimi Gan, and Maya Mendoza-Exstrom.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *