The Seattle Mariners hosted Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Night at T-Mobile Park on May 27, and spotlighted contributions of AAPIs in our region, including World War II veteran Gene Moy. The 104-year-old is among the oldest living Chinese American veterans. He served in the U.S. Army from 1941-1945 and was recently awarded a Congressional Gold Medal.

Dr. Helen Chu, associate professor of medicine and public health at the University of Washington, was honored as a “Hometown Hero.” She is credited with first identifying the presence of the COVID-19 virus in Washington state.

Nathan Chan, Seattle Symphony assistant principal cello, played the national anthem; Mari Horita, vice president of Community Engagement for the Seattle Kraken, threw the game’s ceremonial first pitch; and Kahealani Sharpe, member of the Mariners Hometown Nine, introduced the Mariners and Rangers players over the PA during the first inning.

Before the game, the Mariners presented a $2,000 check to the founders of Our Stories Are Your Stories—Mari Horita, Katherine Cheng, Betti Fujikado, Mimi Gan, and Maya Mendoza-Exstrom.