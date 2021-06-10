58th Northwest Regional Emmy Awards

The City of Seattle’s government-access station Seattle Channel was recognized on June 5, at the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) virtual Emmy Awards ceremony.

CityStream’s episode “Healthcare Heroes” won in the Health/Medical – Long Form Content category.

The show tells stories from the early days of the fight against COVID-19, produced by Norm Ohashi and executive produced by Shannon Gee; hosted by Enrique Cerna; photographed, produced, and edited by Randy Eng, Ian Devier, and Vincent Pierce; and edited by Christopher Barnes; with segments produced and reported by Linda Byron and Mona Lee Locke.

Other AAPI winners in the Seattle market include Mimi Jung of KING 5 in the Morning Newscast category; Jennifer Lee and Bhavisha Patel of Q13 in the Breaking or Spot News category; Monique Ming Laven of KIRO 7 in the Team Coverage category; and Corrine Chin of The Seattle Times in the Historical/Cultural – News category.