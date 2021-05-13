Wing Luke UPLIFT campaign to support AAPI artists and creatives

By Kai Curry

Northwest Asian Weekly

Twelve creatives, 12 weeks, 12 giveaways. This is the promise of the UPLIFT fundraising campaign by Wing Luke Museum, taking place now through June. Each week, a different artist or creative contributes to a giveaway that participants enter via money donations or posting the campaign information to an Instagram story. Proceeds will be used to benefit Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) artists and creatives who are struggling during this time of pandemic, businesses curtailing, and civic unrest.

UPLIFT is the brainchild of Tia Ho, social digital manager for KEXP radio and supporter of AAPIs in our region.

“When the pandemic hit, I started conceptualizing a year ago, when that first wave of anti-Asian violence hit the state and realizing there was no one who was really doing anything about it.” Ho was disappointed in the lack of response from authorities at large and cognizant that real impact lay within ourselves. “I sat there waiting for other people to lead the charge and it made me realize that if it’s not coming from the community, it’s probably not going to happen.”

She paired with Wing Luke because they were “the right partners to embrace an opportunity to celebrate what’s happening in the community and the type of resilience that’s the inheritance of our cultures.”

Ho and the Wing Luke have made it their mission to take notice of those often left out in times of need: AAPIs and creatives. The lack of in-person contact resulting from COVID-19 lockdowns has a severe effect.

“Artists and creatives influence our everyday,” commented Alexis Silva, Wing Luke’s project lead for UPLIFT. “All of these artists and creatives were impacted so negatively. They didn’t have that preparation to switch to online, to change their practice. This is our way of trying to help folks get back on their feet and adapt to this new world that we’re living in.” With a possible COVID-19 fourth wave on the way, Silva urged, “We can’t stop now.”

There are two ways to participate in UPLIFT: as a supporter or applicant. Supporters can donate funds or share the campaign on their Instagram stories—either option will enter you into a weekly giveaway. For creatives in need of financial assistance, they can apply for part of the proceeds from the campaign. Organizers will consider three categories of financial need (severe, medium, mild) and hope to send out $500 each to at least 20 creatives. Participants in the giveaways are compensated for their involvement—unless they want to volunteer the prizes.

“We were intentional about curating a group of folks who really walk the walk.” Ho explained. “I really wanted to work with artists who demonstrated the breadth of Asian and Pacifika impact in different disciplines across industries, and make sure that I chose artists telling stories of resilience.”

She emphasized that UPLIFT wants to move away from “trauma-centric” pandemic stories.

“For me, when it comes to celebrating the community, it’s celebrating the art that’s coming out of it, not celebrating the trauma.” Silva corroborated an intention to include creatives from many disciplines in the campaign. Anyone from culinary arts to healthcare may apply. The campaign includes restaurants such as Marination and Seattle Poi Company. The month of May will give special attention to Pacific Islander creatives.

“There’s a lot of erasure,” Ho said. “The impact of COVID on the Pacifika community is being swept under the rug. Thirteen percent of the Puget Sound Pacifika community is being affected by COVID, which is seven times more than Asian and white demographics.”

Roquin-Jon Quichocho Siongco, an artist from Guåhan (Guam), is one of the artists featured by UPLIFT.

“My work draws from my CHamoru heritage and queer experiences…Being able to share my art and perspective of the world is something that I find tremendous joy in and great responsibility for. In these turbulent times, it is necessary to be in touch with the conversations we are having…as artists, we all learn to be innovative, resourceful, and thoughtful. So the battle we have is with the world forcing many of us to ‘buckle down’ and be more ‘practical’—a message many of us spent years fighting.” Siongco’s giveaway consists of “woven pieces such as bracelets, baskets, hats, and earrings,” and a virtual weaving workshop via Zoom.

Siongco temporarily moved from Seattle back to Guåhan before “the world shut down” because “my grandmother’s sun was setting. I had prepared to say my goodbyes before, but I was used to them being ritualistic large gatherings full of food, laughter, and hugs and kisses. This pandemic, if anything, has been emotionally challenging. The silver lining I see is that in the time I have had to reflect, I learned how to hold myself, which is something I never had the time for prior.”

Stevie Shao, a Chinese American illustrator and muralist, is another participating artist, whose giveaway will be “a throw I designed for Throw & Co, a hand painted wall hanging, and three prints.” Shao also described the situation specific to creatives during this time.

“There is a simultaneous upheaval in local and national politics, and a struggle with self in confronting personal issues. While this has encouraged personal introspection and increased intention regarding how we move in our communities, it has led to a sporadic, strained creative process, often with diminishing drive to accomplish tasks. There have been challenges for me both to being inspired and finding time or energy to execute…but the silver lining for me is finding motivation in the way the APA community continues to grow through new movements, encouraging one another to show up, and to build a better world with our gifts.”

Siongco, Shao, Ho, the Wing Luke, and all of the creatives featured in UPLIFT have chosen to reach out, share, help others in need, and find that “silver lining” in the world as it is today.

“So much is rooted in trauma and the art that comes out of trauma, not resilience,” Silva said. “The campaign is showing this art that existed prior to the pandemic and it’s still happening today and the importance that the creatives in the community bring—not only to the APA community, but the community as a whole.”

Silva suggested that through art, AAPI and non-AAPI neighbors can find common ground and help each other. “Art is a great way to reach anyone, to bring in folks outside of the community. It’s almost like sitting at a dinner table.”

To donate, share, or apply through UPLIFT, go to digitalwingluke.org/uplift.

Kai can be reached at info@nwasianweekly.com.