Washington state COVID news, updates, resources, and services

Mental health & well-being

This can be a stressful time. It is normal that you or your loved ones might feel anxious, sad, scared or angry. You are not alone. It is okay to seek out and ask for help. The resources here are a good place to start.

If you are experiencing excess stress due to COVID-19, call Washington Listens (833-681-0211) for support and resources.

Crisis support

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line provides confidential text access from anywhere in the U.S. to a trained crisis counselor. Text HOME to 741741 (24/7/365)

Crisis Connections is a 24-hour crisis line that connects people in physical, emotional and financial crisis to services. Call 866-4-CRISIS (866-427-4747)

Teen Link: call or text 866-833-6546

National Disaster Distress Helpline: 800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746.

Self care

If you need someone to talk to about stress due to COVID-19, call Washington Listens at 1-833-681-0211. Someone is available to talk from Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. TTY and language access services are available.

Warm Line for people living with emotional and mental health challenges: 877-500-WARM (877-500-9276)

Smartphone apps (Healthy Minds Program, HowRightNow.org, Calm, Happify, Headspace, COVID Coach from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)

“Coping with COVID” podcast and blog series

Did you know that a pandemic is a type of natural disaster? Disasters have known impacts on our behavioral health. In this series of conversations, disaster psychologist Kira Mauseth, PhD and psychiatrist Doug Dicharry, MD discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic impacts us—what we’re feeling, why we’re feeling it, and what we can do about it.

Go to medium.com/wadepthealth.