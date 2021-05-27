Washington state COVID news, updates, resources and services—Information for you and your families

Resources for adults 65+

People over 65 years old and people with underlying health conditions, are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19. The most important step you can take is to protect yourself. Here are some resources to help you during this time.

Nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult family homes

Visits to all long-term care facilities are restricted. Check the latest restrictions at coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/safe-start/whats-open.

Use the state Department of Social and Health Service’s facility location and visitor status finder for information about a specific facility or updates about visitation restrictions at dshs.wa.gov/altsa/famhelp-facility-status-and-information.

Additionally, you can also call the state’s hotline for questions about long-term care facilities, 888-856-5691 (open 6 a.m.–10 p.m. daily).

Childcare, K-12 and higher education

Learn more on advice given to schools before reopening and more COVID-19-related information on childcare, schools, colleges and universities, as well as education support for multilingual families at coronavirus.wa.gov/information-for/you-and-your-family/childcare-k-12-and-higher-education.

Washington Connection offers a fast and easy way for families and individuals to apply for a variety of services such as food, cash, child care, long-term care and medicare savings programs. Go to washingtonconnection.org/home.

Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) has developed a list of resources to address the financial impacts of the coronavirus, including mortgage assistance, financial resources and financial scams. Find it at dfi.wa.gov/coronavirus.

Safer gatherings

Gathering with people you don’t live with—even close friends and family—may spread COVID-19. The more people you interact with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the risk of becoming infected.

Although the COVID-19 vaccine is now available, it will take months before everyone in our state has the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Use the Vaccine Locator to find a COVID-19 vaccination appointment near you. If you need help, call the hotline at 1-833-VAX-HELP (833-829-4357). Language assistance is available.