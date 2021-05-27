Support AAPI businesses

There’s still time to #SpendLikeItMatters this #AAPIHeritageMonth.

Seattle Storm partnered with Intentionalist, CenturyLink, Expedia, and the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce to help support AAPI-owned small businesses to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month.

Through May 31, use the code STORMAAPI to enjoy 20% off gift certificates up to $100 from participating AAPI-owned businesses, such as Jade Garden, Tai Tung, Phnom Penh Noodle House, Ho Ho Seafood Restaurant, Mi La Cay, Maneki, Seattle Best Tea, and Young Tea.

For more details, go to intentionalist.com/seattle-storm-aapi-heritage.