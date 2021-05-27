Steve Fortney drops out of City Attorney race

Steve Fortney, who announced in April that he is running for Seattle City Attorney, withdrew from the race earlier this month.

“After much reflection and conversations with my family, I concluded that now is not the best time to juggle work and family while also waging a huge, citywide campaign. The timing did not work out this year; therefore, I must end my campaign,” he announced.

A former Department of Justice lawyer, current lawyer at Microsoft, and progressive Democrat, Fortney is of Filipino and Norwegian descent.

He said he would refund any donations and contributions to his campaign.