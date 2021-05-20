Shin Yu Pai is Town Hall Seattle’s program director

Town Hall Seattle announced that local programs producer, curator, and author Shin Yu Pai will join the team as a full-time program director, assuming the role on May 28.

“I’ve been deeply excited to see Town Hall’s evolution towards becoming an anti-racist institution and can’t wait to work every day with so many smart, committed, thoughtful peers and colleagues who have deeply supported my work for the past three years,” said Pai.

Pai was a Henry M. Jackson Foundation fellow from 2018 to 2019 and has also studied leadership with the Asian Pacific American Women’s Leadership Institute and Naropa University.

She has also published 10 books of poetry, and been published in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., China, and Taiwan.

She holds a master’s degree in museology from the University of Washington and received her MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.