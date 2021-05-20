Seattle man gives out whistles, personal alarms in CID

Loi Madison is continuing his efforts to stop AAPI hate and violence in Seattle.
According to a GoFundMe page he created, he goes to the Chinatown-International District every weekend and passes out whistles and personal alarms to people in the AAPI community. He also distributes fliers to educate everyone on how to “Stop the Hate” and “Report Hate Crimes.”
“It saddens the team to hear the businesses are struggling due to the fear of attacks, break ins, and nuisance all over the International District. These types of crimes are real and need to be stopped,” Madison wrote.
To donate, go to gofund.me/f54c85df.
Comments
Loi Vuong says
My name is Loi and I’m the person mentioned in this article. Would you like a formal interview with my team and I or have us write the article of what we do and our progress and future vision.
If so, we will be happy to share our story. Feel free to reach out to me. Info below.