Seattle man gives out whistles, personal alarms in CID

Loi Madison is continuing his efforts to stop AAPI hate and violence in Seattle.

According to a GoFundMe page he created, he goes to the Chinatown-International District every weekend and passes out whistles and personal alarms to people in the AAPI community. He also distributes fliers to educate everyone on how to “Stop the Hate” and “Report Hate Crimes.”

“It saddens the team to hear the businesses are struggling due to the fear of attacks, break ins, and nuisance all over the International District. These types of crimes are real and need to be stopped,” Madison wrote.

To donate, go to gofund.me/f54c85df.