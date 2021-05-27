Renae Seam runs for Federal Way City Council

Renae Seam is running for Federal Way City Council to provide “a voice and attention to all of the diverse communities in our city.”

Born to immigrants from India, Seam has lived in Federal Way for over 25 years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science at the University of Washington, and volunteered in organizations advocating for educational opportunities for disadvantaged youth, closing educational disparities, and uplifting youth voices.

She worked at Boeing Employee Credit Union, where she “focused on risk management and analytics, building solutions and opportunities for community members to remain financially secure during COVID.”