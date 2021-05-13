Police arrest two felons in stolen car with drugs, gun in ID

Seattle police arrested two felons in a stolen car with drugs and a gun in the Chinatown-International District (ID) on May 3.

Officers spotted a stolen car around 11:45 p.m in the 800 block of South King Street. Inside the gold Lexus RX-3 were a 31-year-old man and 33-year-old man. Officers found crack cocaine and methamphetamine upon searching the 31-year-old, as well as a pellet gun. A search of the 33-year-old turned up $1,249 in cash, heroin, methamphetamine, and Oxycodone pills.

Officers also found a loaded .380 handgun stuck between the seats of the car. Both men are convicted felons and unable to legally possess firearms.

Police booked the men into King County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, drug charges, weapons violations, and a $200,000 felony warrant for assault.