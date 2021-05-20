Police arrest man for selling drugs in ID

Officers working a narcotics operation in the Chinatown-International District arrested a 47-year-old man on May 11 and recovered two firearms and narcotics, including fentanyl.

Around 6 p.m., officers spotted the man who they believed was selling narcotics in the 800 block of South King Street.

Officers stopped him and found he was carrying two handguns, 4.1 grams of methamphetamines, 2.7 grams of crack cocaine, 28 fentanyl pills, and $2,678 in cash.

Officers booked the man into King County Jail for various narcotics charges.