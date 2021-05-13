Ortiz Jones, next undersecretary of U.S. Air Force?

If the Senate confirms her, Gina Ortiz Jones will become the first woman of color and Filipino American to serve as undersecretary of the U.S. Air Force. President Joe Biden nominated her on April 27.

Ortiz Jones, 40, served in the Iraq war from 2003 to 2006 before running as the Democratic nominee for Congressional District 23 in Texas in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

The openly gay veteran served multiple positions in intelligence work, and performed military operations advisory roles after serving as an Air Force intelligence officer.