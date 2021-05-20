Maynard Alleyway mural

Completion of a street mural installation was expected on May 21, across South King Street at Maynard Alleyway.

Crews pressure washed Maynard Alleyway on May 20 in preparation of the mural, “Slurp,” which was created by Akira Ohiso.

“The mural is inspired by noodles, stepping stones, the immigrant journey, and the diversity of intersecting cultures inhabiting the Chinatown-International District today,” according to information received from the Seattle Department of Transportation.

“Each noodle cluster alludes to geographic locations, the circuitous route of immigration, and safe passage through the space. Landing on each cluster promotes this journey. Viewers are invited to appreciate the diversity of the neighborhood through vibrant colors, movement, and a memorable experience.”

Ohiso, the artist, is also a frontline social worker whose art “is informed by my work with vulnerable communities… My imagery is often informed by memory, my mixed-race identity, and the hyper-vigilant space between my Asian and white selves… When visiting the Chinatown-International District, my identity is instantly legitimized as I walk through Nihonmachi. The smell of fresh fish reminds me of my childhood. Still, I crave renewal and yearn for an Asian American experience in the C-ID that survives and flourishes in the 21st century; a community that is open to change while respecting tradition.”