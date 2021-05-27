Maynard‌ ‌Alleyway‌ ‌mural‌ ‌

The Slurp mural (images of painted noodles created by Akiro Ohiso) was installed last weekend along Maynard Alleyway and ‌across‌ ‌South‌ ‌King‌ ‌Street‌.

The project is the culmination of engagement with the Chinatown-International District communities and work by the Maynard Alley Partnership (MAP) to reimagine Maynard Alley as a vibrant, community-focused pedestrian space.

The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture worked in close partnership with MAP, SCIDpda, CIDBIA, the Wing Luke Museum, and the Seattle Together Initiative to facilitate the community’s vision for this space.

The project is funded through the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture and Seattle Department of Transportation’s 1% for Art program.