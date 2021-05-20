Gowri Shankar named VCPA at UW Bothell

Dr. Gowri Shankar has been named the vice chancellor for Planning & Administration at the University of Washington (UW) Bothell after a university-wide search. Shankar had served as the interim vice chancellor since June 2019.

Shankar will oversee financial planning and accounting, campus facilities and space planning, governmental and community relations, information technology, and human resources.

Shankar has taught in the School of Business at UW Bothell since 2000, and received the UW Distinguished Teaching Award in 2008.

Before starting his academic career, Shankar worked in multinational companies in India and Nigeria. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting and finance from Bangalore University and the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad, and he received his doctorate from Syracuse University.