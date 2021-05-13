Go For Broke stamps

A new United States forever stamp pays tribute to American soldiers of Japanese heritage who served in the U.S. military during World War II.

The U.S. Postal Service has titled the stamp “Go For Broke: Japanese American Soldiers of WWII.” It will be issued June 3 in a pane of 20.

The Postal Service describes the stamp’s color scheme as patriotic, and the position of the lettering as suggestive of the vertical style in which Japanese text was traditionally written.

The phrase “Go for Broke” is described as the motto of the all-Japanese American 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team and came to represent all Japanese American units formed during WWII.