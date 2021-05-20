Fundraiser for Deng’s studio

A fundraiser is underway to help a local Chinese artist recover and rebuild his damaged studio.

On April 27, someone set fire to the Gee How Oak Tin building on 515 7th Avenue South, which houses Deng’s Studio and Art Gallery.

Deng Duoli, the studio owner, told the Northwest Asian Weekly he had basic insurance coverage, but none for the estimated 1,000 paintings and other works of art. And ever since the fire, there have been three break-ins.

A GoFundMe page, organized by Victor Ng, stated, “Due to social distancing, Mr. Deng has not been able to hold painting classes as normal and, like all other establishments in Chinatown, weathered through the tough economic year. As the pandemic continues to run its course, Deng’s Studio has recently taken another significant hit.”

Ng wants to help Deng rebuild his art studio and replenish his art supplies.

“Due to the pandemic, the art supplies (traditional rice paper, pigm fireents, and brushes from China) will be harder to secure and more expensive to replace. Any donation, big or small, will greatly help,” wrote Ng.

To donate, go to: bit.ly/3bAZX9y