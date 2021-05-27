Free shuttle to Lumen Field vaccination site

A free shuttle connecting multiple locations to the Lumen Field vaccination site is now available to residents. The shuttle runs every 15 minutes, from 10:45 a.m.–7:15 p.m., on days that the site is open.

Pick-up locations:

Lumen Field North Parking Lot: 521 Stadium Pl. S., northbound in the north parking lot

International District/Chinatown light rail station: Fifth Avenue and South Jackson Street, southbound on Fifth Avenue South at South King Street

Stadium light rail station: 501 S. Royal Brougham Way, southbound on the SODO Busway just south of South Royal Brougham Way

Lumen Field accessible entrance for people with language access and mobility needs and small children: Westbound on South Royal Brougham Way

Lumen Field main entrance: Near corner of Occidental Avenue South and South Royal Brougham Way

The service is operated by TransWest and provided by Expedia Group with support from King County Metro, the City of Seattle, and the community.