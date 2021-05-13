Seattle fire crews responded to two fires near the I-5 freeway underpass in the Chinatown-International District.

The first one broke out at around 11:20 p.m. on May 10, at 8th Avenue South and South Weller Street. An eyewitness captured this image of firefighters using a water hose to spray down the flames that engulfed a tent.

The second fire broke out nearby at South King Street and 10th Avenue South just after midnight on May 11. Both were described as “rubbish fires” and no one was hurt.