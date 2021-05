The University of Washington School of Art + Art History + Design announced that Ron Chew is the 2021 recipient of the Anne Focke Arts Leadership Award.

An online celebratory gathering hosted by the School’s Advisory Board will take place on May 14.

Chew is a lifelong Seattleite, a graduate of the University of Washington, and served as executive director of the Wing Luke Asian Museum, as well as executive director of the ICHS Foundation.