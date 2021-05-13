Cheng named president of Connecticut college system

Terrence Cheng, an only child of Taiwanese immigrants who rose in the academic world to become director of the University of Connecticut’s Stamford campus, was appointed on May 7 as the next president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.

Cheng will oversee 17 schools that serve more than 72,000 students.

The 49-year-old, who also is an English professor at UConn, will begin his new job on July 2. Cheng called his new job an “incredible responsibility” and it will be one of his life’s greatest challenges, as well as one of his greatest honors.

Cheng earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Binghamton University and a master’s degree in fiction from the University of Miami.